The Banana Splits Getting Rebooted at Syfy… But as a Horror Movie?

Hey, remember the Banana Splits? Well, they’re coming back to TV… but not the way you remember them. At all.

The Banana Splits, a new movie that reimagines the furry kids’ show favorites in a meta horror thriller, will air later this year on Syfy, TVLine has learned. (The movie will debut first via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment before hitting Syfy.)

In the film, a boy named Harley celebrates his birthday by attending a taping of the Banana Splits TV show with his family. “But things take an unexpected turn — and the body count quickly rises,” per the movie’s official description. “Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?” Dani Kind (Wynonna Earp) stars as Harley’s mother Beth, with Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) playing the TV show’s producer Rebecca.

The original Banana Split characters Bingo, Fleegle, Snorky and Drooper — a gorilla, beagle, elephant and lion who play together in a rock band — will appear in the new movie as well. They debuted in the NBC Saturday morning show The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, from producers Sid and Marty Krofft, which aired from 1968 to 1970 and continued on in syndication for another decade.

Got thoughts on this very different take on the Banana Splits? Drop ’em in a comment below.