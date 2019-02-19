TVLine Items: OITNB Casts Alicia Witt, Leaving Neverland Trailer and More

Orange Is the New Black is adding some Witt to its seventh and final season.

Alicia Witt (The Exorcist, Nashville) will recur on the Netflix series as Zelda, a professional fundraiser for high-end non-profit organizations, our sister site Deadline reports. The character is described as “a strong, chic and low-key New York sophisticate who went to Dartmouth [and] strives to be in control of every situation.”

Witt’s other TV credits include Twin Peaks, Justified and Friday Night Lights.

* HBO has released a trailer for Leaving Neverland, a two-part documentary that explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys who were befriended by Michael Jackson. The program airs Sunday, March 3 and Monday, March 4.

* HGTV has ordered Property Brothers: Forever Home, an offshoot that will follow Jonathan and Drew Scott as they help couples renovate the homes in which they’ve recently settled down. It will premiere Wednesday, May 29 at 9/8c.

* Adam Devine (Modern Family) is Sam I Am and Michael Douglas is Guy Am I in Netflix’s upcoming Green Eggs and Ham animated series, to debut this fall. The voice cast also includes Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Keegan-Michael Key (as the narrator), Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.

* After being on (barely) recurring status with The Young and the Restless for a year, Doug Davidson will resurface as Paul on Monday, March 25, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Freeform has unveiled a trailer for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger Season 2, premiering Thursday, April 4.

