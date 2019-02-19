Netflix Orders Medical Police Series From Childrens Hospital Team

Less than three years after Childrens Hospital shut its doors, the dark comedy’s creative team is looking to open a new practice. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season of Medical Police, starring Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel, TVLine has learned. Malin Akerman, Lake Bell, Rob Corddry, and Ken Marino — all of whom were series regulars on Childrens Hospital — will also recur.

Per the official logline, Medical Police follows “two American physicians stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil [who] discover a civilization-threatening virus and are recruited as government agents in a race against time and around the world to find a cure and uncover a dark conspiracy.” It’s unclear at the moment whether Medical Police is a direct follow-up to Childrens Hospital, though it certainly appears that way. (The show’s fictional facility, named after the legendary Dr. Arthur Childrens, was vaguely located in Brazil.)

Corddry, Krister Johnson, Jonathan Stern and David Wain will write and executive-produce the 30-minute episodes for Warner Horizon Scripted Television; Wain and Bill Benz will direct.

During its six season run on Adult Swim (2010–2016), Childrens Hospital scored four Primetime Emmy Award wins and four additional nominations.

