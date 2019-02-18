TV Goes to the Movies: Your Guide to 90+ Adaptations — Lost Boys, Chucky, Rogue One, Resident Evil and More

It’s not often that we here at TVLine deliver movie-related news. But when movies become TV? That’s another matter.

As the #PeakTV era continues, we’re seeing (with increasing frequency) a number of small-screen projects that got their start on the silver screen. In recent years, films such as Dear White People, Rush Hour, Get Shorty, Taken and more have gotten TV adaptations of some sort — and the trend isn’t stopping anytime soon.

To that end, we’ve compiled a handy gallery to help you keep track of the many movies that have TV versions in various stages of development.

From the projects that are in early talks (such as Syfy’s potential Chucky series) to the adaptations premiering this year (Hanna, What We Do In the Shadows) to the series that have already come and gone (we’ll miss you, Shooter!), the attached gallery offers a comprehensive guide to all of the flicks trying to make their way to your TV screens.

It’s worth noting, of course, that these TV adaptations of movies are different from the dozens of TV shows that are getting reboots and revivals of their own. (For our guide to those projects — and there are many! — click here.)

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our TV adaptations list