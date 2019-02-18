America's Got Talent: The Champions: Who Will Win? (And Who Should Win?)

Fifty of the world’s wildest acts returned to compete in America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and in just 12 short hours, one of them will be declared the winner. But with that fateful decision in the hands of the AGT “superfans,” the rest of us are left to speculate which finalist will emerge victorious, regardless of whether we would make the same choice.

To refresh, the following 12 acts remain in consideration: operatic rocker Cristina Ramos, muscular comedian Preacher Lawson, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, danger duo Deadly Games, inspirational songstress Kechi Okwuchi, Broadway belter Brian Justin Crum, footballer-turned-magician Jon Dorenbos, pint-sized powerhouse Angelica Hale, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, golden vocalist Paul Potts, mind master Shin Lim and iconic singer Susan Boyle.

In terms of which act will win The Champions, my (theoretical) money is on Boyle. Not only has the Talent franchise already made her an international sensation, but she also dominated the last poll TVLine presented to its readers, earning 36 percent of the votes. The closest behind her was Farmer with 19 percent, then Lim with 14. Watch Boyle’s performance from last week’s finals, in which she recreated her legendary Britain’s Got Talent audition, below:

As far as which act should win, that’s where things get a little trickier, as most of the remaining contestants either won or placed second in their respective seasons. I would pay to see any number of these finalists perform live, though I think the singers have been more consistently entertaining this time around. Given her strong performances and pre-existing acclaim, I’m going to say that Boyle probably should win as well.

Which finalist do you think will win America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and which act do you think should win? Cast your votes in both polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the season as a whole.

