Writers Guild Awards: The Americans, Mrs. Maisel and Barry Among Winners

The 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles and New York City, and they were very good to the Jennings, Midge and Barry.

The Americans’ final season took home the gold for Drama Series, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claimed the Comedy Series trophy. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won for Best Long-Form Adapted Series.

Showtime’s Homeland and HBO’s Barry earned individual episode accolades, with the latter also picking up the New Series award.

TV’s major winners are listed below.

DRAMA SERIES

The Americans — WINNER

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Succession

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

NEW SERIES

Barry — WINNER

The Haunting of Hill House

Homecoming

Pose

Succession

LONG FORM ORIGINAL

Castle Rock — WINNER

My Dinner with Hervé

Paterno

LONG FORM ADAPTED

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER

The Looming Tower

Maniac

Sharp Objects

ANIMATION

“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons), by Stephanie Gillis — WINNER

“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers), by Rich Rinaldi

“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers), by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux

“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons), by Ryan Koh

“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers), by Steven Davis

“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy), by Gary Janetti

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico), by Eric Newman & Clayton Trussell

“The Car” (This Is Us), by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger

“Episode 407” (The Affair), teleplay by Lydia Diamond & Sarah Sutherland; story by Jaquen Tee Castellanos & Sarah Sutherland

“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale), by Eric Tuchman

“Paean To The People” (Homeland), by Alex Gansa — WINNER

“The Precious Blood of Jesus,” (Ozark), by David Manson

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Another Place” (Forever), teleplay by Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard; story by Aniz Adam Ansari

“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry), by Alec Berg & Bill Hader — WINNER

“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet), by Victor Fresco

“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), by Robert Carlock

“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright), by Tim Doyle

“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black), by Jenji Kohan

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

At Home with Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Nathan For You — WINNER

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

Drew Michael Stand-Up Special

The Fake News With Ted Nelms — WINNER

The Oscars 2018

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

Hollywood Game Night

Jeopardy!

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire — WINNER

DAYTIME DRAMA

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital — WINNER

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC AND SPECIALS

“Carnivorous Carnival: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events), teleplay by Joe Tracz

“The Ersatz Elevator: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events), teleplay by Daniel Handler — WINNER

“For The Last Time” (Andi Mack), by Jonathan S. Hurwitz

“Picture Day” (Alexa & Katie), by Ray Lancon

“Warehouse Towel Fight” fka “Emil Strikes Back” (Prince of Peoria), by Marty Donovan