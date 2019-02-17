Writers Guild Awards: The Americans, Mrs. Maisel and Barry Among Winners

The 71st Annual Writers Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles and New York City, and they were very good to the Jennings, Midge and Barry.
The Americans’ final season took home the gold for Drama Series, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claimed the Comedy Series trophy. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won for Best Long-Form Adapted Series.
Showtime’s Homeland and HBO’s Barry earned individual episode accolades, with the latter also picking up the New Series award.
TV’s major winners are listed below.
DRAMA SERIES
The Americans — WINNER
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Succession
COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
NEW SERIES
Barry — WINNER
The Haunting of Hill House
Homecoming
Pose
Succession
LONG FORM ORIGINAL
Castle Rock — WINNER
My Dinner with Hervé
Paterno
LONG FORM ADAPTED
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — WINNER
The Looming Tower
Maniac
Sharp Objects
ANIMATION
“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons), by Stephanie Gillis — WINNER
“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers), by Rich Rinaldi
“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers), by Lizzie Molyneux & Wendy Molyneux
“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons), by Ryan Koh
“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers), by Steven Davis
“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy), by Gary Janetti
EPISODIC DRAMA
“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico), by Eric Newman & Clayton Trussell
“The Car” (This Is Us), by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger
“Episode 407” (The Affair), teleplay by Lydia Diamond & Sarah Sutherland; story by Jaquen Tee Castellanos & Sarah Sutherland
“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale), by Eric Tuchman
“Paean To The People” (Homeland), by Alex Gansa — WINNER
“The Precious Blood of Jesus,” (Ozark), by David Manson
EPISODIC COMEDY
“Another Place” (Forever), teleplay by Alan Yang & Matt Hubbard; story by Aniz Adam Ansari
“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry), by Alec Berg & Bill Hader — WINNER
“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet), by Victor Fresco
“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), by Robert Carlock
“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright), by Tim Doyle
“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black), by Jenji Kohan
COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — WINNER
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
At Home with Amy Sedaris
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Nathan For You — WINNER
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS
2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish
Drew Michael Stand-Up Special
The Fake News With Ted Nelms — WINNER
The Oscars 2018
QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION
Hollywood Game Night
Jeopardy!
Paid Off with Michael Torpey
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire — WINNER
DAYTIME DRAMA
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — WINNER
CHILDREN’S EPISODIC AND SPECIALS
“Carnivorous Carnival: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events), teleplay by Joe Tracz
“The Ersatz Elevator: Part One” (A Series of Unfortunate Events), teleplay by Daniel Handler — WINNER
“For The Last Time” (Andi Mack), by Jonathan S. Hurwitz
“Picture Day” (Alexa & Katie), by Ray Lancon
“Warehouse Towel Fight” fka “Emil Strikes Back” (Prince of Peoria), by Marty Donovan