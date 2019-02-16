Ratings: Proven Innocent Opens Low

Leading out of back-to-back episodes of Last Man Standing aka Friday’s consistently top-rated program, Fox’s Proven Innocent premiered to just 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Succeeding Hell’s Kitchen, that marks a demo low for that Fox time slot this TV season, and I have to reckon it’s the network’s lowest rated drama launch in a while — and that’s including (blast from the past alert!) Second Chance‘s Friday debut (which scored a 0.7). But it’s Saturday, so I will leave others to crunch such superlatives. My abacus is at the office.

TVLine readers gave Proven Innocent an average grade of “B,” while Rachelle Lefevre’s hair earned an “A+.”

Those two Last Man Standings meanwhile did 5.9 mil/1.1 and then 5.6 mil/1.0, ranking No. 1 and 2 for the night.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (6.4 mil/0.7) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, while Hawaii Five-0 (7.3 mil/0.8) was steady and Blue Bloods (8.9 mil/0.8) ticked up with a proper compatible lead-in. (Sorry, Celeb Big Bro.)

NBC | Blindspot (2.9 mil/0.5) ticked down in the demo. The Blacklist (3.6 mil/0.6) dipped to its smallest audience yet while steady in the demo.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.1 mil/0.7) and Speechless (2.4 mil/0.5) were steady.

