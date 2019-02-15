Ken Jeong Is a Crazy Rich Asian in CBS Pilot From Crazy Rich Asians Writer

CBS is hosting a Crazy Rich Asians reunion: Ken Jeong has joined the cast of the Eye network’s comedy pilot The Emperor of Malibu, from Asians writer Kevin Kwan, TVLine has learned.

The multi-cam comedy centers on Auggie, the son of a Chinese billionaire who announces he’s marrying an American woman, spurring his family to descend on Los Angeles “to win their son back and test-drive the American Dream,” per the network’s official description. Jeong will play Gerry, the Chinese tech billionaire who hauls his family to L.A. “to see if they can persuade Auggie to re-think his engagement.”

Kwan, who wrote the books Crazy Rich Asians is based on as well as the screenplay, will co-write the Emperor of Malibu pilot along with David Sangalli. Jeong co-starred in Crazy Rich Asians as, well, a crazy rich Asian: Goh Wye Mun, the absurdly wealthy father of Awkwafina’s character Peik Lin. The film was a big hit at the summer box office, becoming the highest-grossing romantic comedy in over a decade.

Jeong, a veteran of TV comedies like Community, currently serves as one of the celebrity judges on Fox’s hit singing competition The Masked Singer. He also starred in the ABC sitcom Dr. Ken, which was cancelled in 2017 after two seasons.