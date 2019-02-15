Descendants 3: Get Scoop on Disney Channel Threequel, Plus Teaser Video

With all due respect to Frozen 2, our anticipation is building for a different Disney sequel.

Disney Channel on Friday released the first teaser for Descendants 3, the next TV-movie installment of its saga about the teenage sons and daughters of Disney’s most infamous villains.

The cable net has also revealed plot details for Descendants‘ third go-round. According to the official synopsis, villain kids Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) will “return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep.”

The description continues: “When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it’s up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.”

The 30-second teaser (embedded above) offers only a fleeting glimpse at Mal’s forthcoming battle — but it seems she and her fellow VKs will need all the help they can get.

Descendants 3 will premiere this summer on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. Press PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!