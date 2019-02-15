Cosmos Season 2 Delayed, As Investigation of Neil deGrasse Tyson's Alleged Misconduct Winds Down

The second season of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Cosmos won’t make its anticipated March premiere date, TVLine has learned.

The news comes months after producers of the Emmy-winning nonfiction series announced they were launching an investigation into its astrophysicist host, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two women. That investigation is expected to wrap within the next week or so, sources tell TVLine.

“The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” Cosmos producers said in November, as the investigation was announced. “The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.” Fox and National Geographic, the two channels that air the series, added then in a separate statement: “We take these matters very seriously, and we are reviewing the recent reports.”

The aforementioned investigation stemmed from an allegation by Tyson’s former assistant, Ashley Watson, that she was forced to quit her job over his inappropriate sexual advances. Bucknell professor Dr. Katelyn N. Allers also claimed that Tyson groped her at an after-party for the American Astronomical Society in 2009. Tyson later refuted the claims in a lengthy Facebook post.

Cosmos, a nonfiction series explaining the evolution of scientific theories related to outer space and other planets, debuted in 2014, with Tyson serving as host and narrator. The first season won a number of awards, including four Emmys. The second season, titled Cosmos: Possible Worlds, was to debut on Fox and National Geographic on Sunday, March 3.

On Fox, Family Guy reruns will air in the series’ place.