Animal Kingdom: Smurf Reminds the Boys Who's Boss in Season 4 Teaser

If there was any doubt who’s in charge of the Cody crime family… well, there isn’t now.

TNT has given us our first look at Season 4 of Animal Kingdom — which you can watch above — and in the new teaser, Ellen Barkin’s mama-bear matriarch Smurf reasserts her authority, getting in grandson J’s face and barking: “I’m the boss… you stick with me.” She also commands him to “keep me in the loop,” which makes sense, seeing as how Deran and his brothers are pulling off a series of daring bank robberies in Charlie Chaplin masks — which leads to a pulse-pounding police chase.

Plus, we see Smurf yelling for blood as one of her boys steps into the mixed martial arts ring. It might be her eldest son Pope, whose face is covered with scars and bruises as his mom taunts him: “Are you out of control, baby?” Yeah, we wouldn’t show any weakness around her if we were you.

Season 4 of Animal Kingdom still doesn’t have a premiere date — the teaser will only say it’s “coming soon” — but what do you want to see when it does return? Press PLAY above to watch the new footage, and then hit the comments with your predictions for the new season.