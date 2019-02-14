Ratings: Single Parents and Schooled Go Low, The Masked Singer Rises

Leading out of a Modern Family rerun, Single Parents‘ Valentine’s Day-themed episode was feeling little love, slipping 21 and 25 percent to mark series lows for the freshman sitcom.

Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (4.8 mil/1.1) and Schooled (3.7 mil/0.8) each were down two tenths, with the latter hitting season lows. Match Game (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere…..

FOX | 24 Hours to Hell and Back (3.4 mil/1.0) dipped, while The Masked Singer (7.8 mil/2.4) rose 10 percent in both measures and again dominated the night in the demo.

CBS | The World’s Best (5.8 mil/0.9) got less bester, while Celeb Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.9) wrapped its run with its third-worst numbers of the season.

NBC | Pending adjustment due to sportsing-related preemptions, Chicagos Med (8.8 mil/1.3), Fire (8.5 mil/1.2) and PD (7.6 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth, though Med delivered Wednesday’s biggest audience.

