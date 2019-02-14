Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 Now Targeting a Springtime Premiere

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. showed fans a bit of Valentine’s Day love by sharing a video that not only highlights some of the show’s most romantic moments, but also teases an earlier-than-expected Season 6 premiere date.

When ordered by ABC last May, Season 6 was announced as not arriving until Summer 2019 aka the series’ first-ever out-of-season premiere. But the video below teases a May premiere date, which by my crude math translates into what is technically a springtime launch, seeing as June 21 is the first day of summer. (Because some will take it to mean something, Avengers: End Game, which resolves the outcome of Infinity War, hits theaters on April 26.)

As reported by TVLine, Season 6 — picking up one year after the team dropped a terminal Coulson off in Tahiti — could very aptly be subtitled “The Search for Fitz.” Jemma is “a woman on a mission,” Elizabeth Henstridge told us of her character’s resolve as her cryo-frozen hubby floats around in space somewhere, en route to finding the rest of his team in a dystopian future.

Henstridge also teased — and we can confirm, having visited one of the show’s new sets as they were filming one of Season 6’s final episodes — that “this season is a departure from other stuff we’ve done.”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has already been renewed for Season 7, by the way.