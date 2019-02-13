NAACP Image Awards: black-ish, Insecure, This Is Us Lead TV Nominees

Nominations for the 50th NAACP Image Awards were announced Wednesday, with ABC’s black-ish and NBC’s This Is Us leading the comedy and drama fields, respectively.

black-ish scored eight nods, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series and lead performances from Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. (The sitcom won in all three of those categories at the 2018 ceremony.) HBO’s Insecure followed closely behind on the comedy front, with five nominations total.

This Is Us also nabbed five nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series), followed by Starz’s Power, which earned four nods.

The NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, will be broadcast live Saturday, March 30 on TV One.

Scroll down to see the major TV nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Orange Is the New Black

Issa Rae, Insecure

Logan Browning, Dear White People

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jay Ellis, Insecure

John David Washington, Ballers

Laurence Fishburne, black-ish

Marcus Scribner, black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Essence Atkins, Marlon

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Natasha Rothwell, Insecure

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Outstanding Drama Series

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Power (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

The Chi (Showtime)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Mitchell, The Chi

Keith David, Greenleaf

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, Marvel’s Luke Cage

Naturi Naughton, Power

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Joe Morton, Scandal

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Romany Malco, A Million Little Things

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Erika Alexander, Black Lightning

Kendrick Lamar, Power

Kerry Washington, How to Get Away With Murder

Loretta Devine, Love Is__

Tisha Campbell-Martin, Empire

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Behind the Movement (TV One)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Seven Seconds (Netflix)

The Bobby Brown Story (BET)

The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451

Russell Hornsby, Seven Seconds

Woody McClain, The Bobby Brown Story

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field

Gabrielle Dennis, The Bobby Brown Story

Jeanté Godlock, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Toni Braxton, Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi

Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us

Lyric Ross, This Is Us

Marsai Martin, black-ish

Miles Brown, black-ish