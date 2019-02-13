NAACP Image Awards: black-ish, Insecure, This Is Us Lead TV Nominees

Nominations for the 50th NAACP Image Awards were announced Wednesday, with ABC’s black-ish and NBC’s This Is Us leading the comedy and drama fields, respectively.
black-ish scored eight nods, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series and lead performances from Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. (The sitcom won in all three of those categories at the 2018 ceremony.) HBO’s Insecure followed closely behind on the comedy front, with five nominations total.
This Is Us also nabbed five nominations (including Outstanding Drama Series), followed by Starz’s Power, which earned four nods.
The NAACP Image Awards, which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, will be broadcast live Saturday, March 30 on TV One.
Scroll down to see the major TV nominees:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
black-ish (ABC)
Dear White People (Netflix)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks, Orange Is the New Black
Issa Rae, Insecure
Logan Browning, Dear White People
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jay Ellis, Insecure
John David Washington, Ballers
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
Marcus Scribner, black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Essence Atkins, Marlon
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Natasha Rothwell, Insecure
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Outstanding Drama Series
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Power (Starz)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
The Chi (Showtime)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Mitchell, The Chi
Keith David, Greenleaf
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Omari Hardwick, Power
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Alfre Woodard, Marvel’s Luke Cage
Naturi Naughton, Power
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Joe Morton, Scandal
Jussie Smollett, Empire
Romany Malco, A Million Little Things
Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Sanaa Lathan, The Affair
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Erika Alexander, Black Lightning
Kendrick Lamar, Power
Kerry Washington, How to Get Away With Murder
Loretta Devine, Love Is__
Tisha Campbell-Martin, Empire
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Behind the Movement (TV One)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Seven Seconds (Netflix)
The Bobby Brown Story (BET)
The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar (Lifetime)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451
Russell Hornsby, Seven Seconds
Woody McClain, The Bobby Brown Story
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field
Gabrielle Dennis, The Bobby Brown Story
Jeanté Godlock, The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Toni Braxton, Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi
Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Miles Brown, black-ish