Good Omens: Amazon Sets Premiere Date for Neil Gaiman Adaptation — Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Satan

The apocalypse is nigh, now that Good Omens has finally set a premiere date.

All six episodes of Amazon’s highly anticipated limited series will bow on Friday, May 31, executive producer Neil Gaiman revealed to reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Gaiman also announced that Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) will provide the voice of the show’s animated Satan. The Amazon/BBC co-production is based on the acclaimed fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch co-written by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett (Colour of Magic).

Amazon also revealed a first look at the show’s opening credits — watch them here:

This unlikely duo has no time to waste. #GoodOmens debuts May 31 only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/PMKGQQGQuW — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) February 13, 2019

Good Omens takes place in 2018, when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. However, Aziraphale (played by Masters of Sex‘s Michael Sheen), a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon (Doctor Who‘s David Tennant) — both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle — are not actually looking forward to the coming war.

The cast also includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Frances McDormand (Fargo), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) and Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders).