Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Marc Cherry's Why Women Kill at CBS All Access

Once Upon a Time‘s Ginnifer Goodwin is headed to another alternate universe — the 60s. The actress formerly known as Snow White has been cast opposite Lucy Liu in Marc Cherry’s forthcoming female-centric CBS All Access dramedy Why Women Kill, TVLine has learned.

The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (TBD), each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. It will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Goodwin’s circa 1963 alter ego, Beth Ann, looks to be the ideal ‘60s housewife. Per the official character description, “She is kind, cheerful and warm. But if you get too close, you start to see that she wears a mask to hide her pain. Beth Ann’s whole world revolves around her husband, and so she is understandably defensive and immediately in denial when told Rob is having an affair. Determined to learn the sordid details for herself, Beth Ann is in for a life-changing shift of perspective.”

Goodwin recently booked guest stints in two forthcoming anthology series — CBS All Access’ Twilight Zone reboot and Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

Cherry created Why Women Kill and will serve as an EP alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis and Marc Webb.