Edie Falco to Star as First Female LAPD Chief in CBS Drama Pilot Tommy

Emmy winner Edie Falco has set her return to series TV: She’s signed on to star in the CBS drama pilot Tommy, according to our sister site Deadline.

Falco will play Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former New York City cop who’s just been appointed the first-ever female chief of police at the LAPD. “In her new role, Tommy uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political, and national security issues that converge with enforcing the law,” per the official synopsis. Paul Attanasio (Bull, House) will pen the pilot script and serve as an executive producer; Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale) will direct the pilot.

Falco is still best known for playing mob wife Carmela Soprano on HBO’s The Sopranos, a role that won her three Emmy awards for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She went on to star as a drug-addicted nurse in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, winning another Emmy in 2010, this time for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. More recently, Falco played defense attorney Leslie Abramson in NBC’s Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders.

Is Falco’s casting enough to get you to tune into Tommy? Drop your thoughts on the casting in a comment below.