Roswell, New Mexico Sneak Peek: What Makes Liz and Kyle 'Pump the Brakes'?

Things between Kyle and Liz are getting all sorts of uncomfortable on tonight’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico (The CW, 9/8c). The amateur detectives have another rendezvous in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, but it ends a lot quicker than Liz anticipates.

“Listen, this has been a lot,” he tells her. “I have to work, and I haven’t slept. Is it OK if we maybe pump the breaks on this sleuth thing for one day? My dad and your sister aren’t going to be any less dead tomorrow.” He follows this up with an “I’ll call you,” combined with the kind of kiss you’d expect from your brother. Ouch.

Per the episode’s official synopsis, here are a few more things we can expect to go down in Roswell tonight: “Max and Michael begin to worry about Isobel after a series of mysterious blackouts cause her to spiral; Liz turns to Grant Green for help when she learns that he may have witnessed something strange on the night Rosa died; and Kyle and Alex uncover a secret that Kyle’s father has been keeping from everyone.” (Another one?!)

