Jane Levy to Star in Musical NBC Pilot Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

NBC may have scrapped its production of Hair, but the Peacock network still has a song in its heart. Suburgatory alumna Jane Levy will star in the pilot for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, a musical dramedy about a young woman who gains the ability to hear people’s thoughts — which are occasionally presented to her via song-and-dance performances — TVLine has learned.

Levy’s 20-something character is described as a “socially awkward, smart, charming type-A whip-smart coder with a nervous energy and an impressive ability to talk a lot.” Upon discovering this incredible new ability, she uses it to “not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.”

Zoey’s pilot is written by Austin Winsberg, who will executive-produce alongside Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Jason Wang, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles. Richard Sherpard will direct and executive-produce the pilot. (Feig was originally slated to direct the pilot, but his busy film schedule made that impossible. He will remain actively involved in the project, according to NBC.)

In addition to playing Tessa Altman on ABC’s short-lived Suburgatory (2011–2014), Levy’s small-screen credits include roles on Showtime’s Shameless, Hulu’s Castle Rock and Netflix’s upcoming What/If.

