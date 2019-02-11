Comedy Central Reviving Crank Yankers

Comedy Central is dusting off “the world’s favorite profane puppets” for another round of telephonic terrorism. Crank Yankers, which originally aired from 2002 to 2007, is returning for a 20-episode revival, the network announced Monday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

For the (mercifully) uninitiated, Crank Yankers was a crass 30-minute show in which prank calls — dialed by the likes of Adam Carolla, Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Biz Marke — were brought to life via the magic of puppetry.

According to Comedy Central, the new Crank Yankers will be “updated for a digitally driven audience. [The puppets will be] pranking on phones, social media, e-sport platforms and any venue where trouble can be made.” The revival will be the first project under Kimmel’s production banner Kimmelot. His brother Jonathan Kimmel will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Carolla, Kimmel and Daniel Kellison.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make,” says Kimmel. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” said Jimmy Kimmel. “At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

Will you hold for another season of Crank Yankers? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.