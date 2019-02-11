Arrow's Echo Kellum Exits After 3-1/2 Seasons as Curtis (aka Mr. Terrific)

Well, this news is less than terrific: Monday’s Arrow marked Echo Kellum‘s final episode as a series regular, the actor confirms to EW.com.

Conversations about Curtis’ exit began back in Season 6, Kellum explains. “It was my idea. I have kids … and it was just starting to feel like I should be back home more.” Kellum says he had a “long conversation about family and fatherhood” with then-showrunner Marc Guggenheim, “and he totally got where I was coming from.”

But because this is the Arrowverse, where characters tend to come and go at random, Kellum reveals that he’s had “some discussions” about how Curtis might reappear down the line, though “nothing’s been finalized at this point.” Coming back to the show is something he’s “100-percent open to doing … so it should definitely work out at some point in the future.”

Kellum first appeared in Arrow’s fourth season on a recurring basis, before being promoted to series regular in Season 5. During his time on the show, he also became an integral part of Team Arrow, eventually adapting the vigilante persona Mr. Terrific.

Of course, Curtis leaving Star City for our nation’s capital wasn’t the only major twist in Monday’s episode. We also finally learned the true identity of Katherine McNamara’s mysterious Mia, which you can read about in TVLine’s Q&A with the actress.

Your thoughts on Kellum’s departure from the show, or this week’s other big Arrow surprise? Drop ’em in a comment below.