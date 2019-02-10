The Hot Zone Trailer: Julianna Margulies (Hazmat) Suits Up for Ebola Drama

Avert your eyes, germaphobes: Julianna Margulies is coming into close contact with the Ebola virus in the first trailer for the National Geographic limited series The Hot Zone.

Based on the bestselling 1995 nonfiction book, the six-part series is “a dramatic, fact-based thriller” chronicling the origins of the Ebola virus and its arrival on U.S. soil in 1989. Margulies plays Dr. Nancy Jaax, a real-life U.S. Army scientist who puts her life on the line to prevent a potential outbreak.

Rounding out the cast are Noah Emmerich (The Americans) as Nancy’s husband Lt. Col. Jerry Jaax, Topher Grace (That ’70s Show) as virologist Dr. Peter Jahrling, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Ebola expert Wade Carter, Robert Sean Leonard (House) as research lab liaison Walter Humboldt, James D’Arcy (Homeland) as CDC official Trevor Rhodes, Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) as Melissa Rhodes and Paul James (The Path) as lab tech Ben Gillis.

In addition to The Hot Zone, NatGeo’s scripted slate includes acclaimed anthology series Genius (which is set to return for Season 3 and chronicle the life of “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin) and docudrama Mars (which recently wrapped Season 2).

The Hot Zone debuts Monday, May 27 — aka Memorial Day — and will air over three nights. Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions!