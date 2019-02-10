The Enemy Within: Jennifer Carpenter Teases NBC's High-Stakes Spy Drama

In just two weeks, This Is Us won’t be the only NBC series that has you ugly-crying into your pillow. Freshman drama The Enemy Within should also be watched with Kleenex in hand — which you might not expect from a self-described “spy-hunting thriller.”

“It’s hard not to erupt in volcanic tears from time to time,” series star Jennifer Carpenter laughs in our exclusive preview above. “Which is not something people are used to seeing in a show about spies.”

The Enemy Within stars the Dexter alumna as Erica Shepherd, a brilliant former CIA operative now known as the most notorious traitor in American history, after she offered up sensitive intel in order to spare her daughter’s life. But Erica’s life sentence in prison is interrupted when FBI Agent Will Keaton (Rosewood‘s Morris Chestnut) enlists her to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal. (Erica and Will share a connection, too — but their relationship isn’t exactly warm and fuzzy.)

“What’s at the heart of the show is people — the lives that they live and the people that they care about,” Carpenter teases, while Chestnut adds that the drama’s emotional core is what “separates the show from many shows on TV.”

The Enemy Within debuts Monday, Feb. 25, at 10/9c on NBC. Watch the video above to get a closer look at the series premiere, then drop a comment and tell us: Will you be watching?