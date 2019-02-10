Halsey Hosts SNL: Watch Video of the Best & Worst Sketches

Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus… those are just a few of the chart-toppers in recent years who have pulled double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live. This weekend, Halsey followed in their footsteps and became the 38th musical guest to preside over the late-night sketch comedy series. So, how’d she do?

While not a natural born comedian, the “Without Me” singer proved herself a worthy host, blending in perfectly with the rest of the cast in sketches involving overbearing parents, inappropriate Valentine’s Day gifts and Virginia’s blackface imbroglio.

BEST: STAFF MEETING

An emergency meeting of the Virginia state representatives culminated in the reveal that each and every member had dressed in blackface at one point or another. Kenan Thompson’s Chair of the Ethics Committee needed a two-week vacation by the time he got done taking questions.

BEST: VALENTINE’S SONG

Halsey, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon starred in a TLC-esque music video about how a sexy Valentine’s Day can be ruined by thoughtful gifts from family members and overbearing bosses named Carleen.

BEST: MELISSA VILLASEÑOR AS LADY GAGA

In one of the best Update segments of the season, Villaseñor showcased her Lady Gaga impression (and some killer pipes!) in this Grammys bit featuring a not-so-impromptu performance of “Shallow.”

Melissa Villaseñor impersonates Lady Gaga and sings "Shallow" on tonight's episode of SNL! pic.twitter.com/UuIJ5jSUFh — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) February 10, 2019

HONORABLE MENTION: THEM TRUMPS

This follow-up to one of the fall’s best political satires featured Thompson’s Darius Trump on his way to deliver his State of the Union address. As to be expected, he got pulled over and arrested.

HONORABLE MENTION: RIVERDALE

This wasn’t so much a parody of the CW teen drama as it was a showcase for Pete Davidson, who doesn’t typically do much character work. Here he played a pretentious actor named Lionel Rogers who refused to lay silent as the corpse of Betty Cooper’s cousin.

WORST: MEET THE PRESS

The skit was basically a six-minute dick joke, as Chuck Todd (Kyle Mooney) and his panel obsessed over the potential size, shape and coloration of Jeff Bezos’ penis.

What were your favorite sketches this week? And what missed the mark? Watch all of the highlights above, then grade Halsey’s hosting debut in our poll.