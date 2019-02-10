Is Mrs. Maisel a 'Terrible Mom'? Rachel Brosnahan Defends Midge's Parenting

If you want to heckle The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about her parenting skills, be careful: You might get some pushback from the show’s star.

Rachel Brosnahan responded to fans complaining that we never see her stand-up comedian character Midge taking care of her two young kids on the Amazon comedy. It started when Brosnahan retweeted a reply from co-star Alex Borstein defending Midge: “Being likeable is for tweets. Women are complex creatures.”

Being likeable is for tweets. Women are complex creatures. We got a lot to do in a short amount of time on Earth. Now go write your book.🎈 https://t.co/V0QJInzTJd — Alex Borstein (@AlexBorstein) February 9, 2019

Then Brosnahan entered the fray herself, saying she wouldn’t call Midge a “terrible” mother. She admits that Midge is “certainly not winning ‘parent of the year,'” but also points out that we never heard similar complaints about the parenting skills of male characters like Mad Men‘s Don Draper or Breaking Bad‘s Walter White:

Absolutely. I’m not sure I would go as far as terrible, however she’s certainly not winning “parent of the year”. But it also doesn’t change the fact that this was not one of the primary criticisms of Don Draper or Walter White who were similarly, single-mindedly ambitious. https://t.co/a1Q3GXCtyH — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) February 10, 2019

She added that Midge is “definitely” spending time with her kids off-camera, but “her life as a mother is not the primary focus of the story.”

She definitely is. But her life as a mother is not the primary focus of our story. https://t.co/aQ2wdvKGem — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) February 10, 2019

Brosnahan recently won a Golden Globe and a SAG award for her role as Midge in Season 2 of Mrs. Maisel, which debuted on Amazon in December. She also took home the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Season 1 in September.

