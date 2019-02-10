Grammys 2019: Dolly Parton Honored by Miley Cyrus and More — Grade It

Some of music’s biggest names came together Sunday to honor music’s biggest hair. Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more took on the timeless hits of Dolly Parton at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in a performance befitting the queen of country music.

Throughout her decades-long career, Parton has been nominated for 47 Grammys, successfully taking home eight. She won statues for her work on “Here You Come Again” (1979), “9 to 5” (1982), Trio (1988), “After the Gold Rush” (2000), The Grass Is Blue (2001), “Shine” (2002), and a new version of “Jolene” (2017).

Parton was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in a special ceremony held earlier this week, where many of the musicians who appeared in Sunday’s performance also paid tribute to the country queen. Pink kicked things off with “Jolene,” Cyrus teamed up with Shawn Mendes for a crowd-pleasing rendition of Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream,” Perry and Musgraves joined forces for a duet of “Here You Come Again,” Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlisle crooned “It’s All Wrong” together, and Jennifer Nettles collaborated with Margo Price and Cam for “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind.”

Several of those ditties were honored during Sunday’s tribute, in addition to performances of “After the Gold Rush,” Parton’s newest song “Red Shoes” and, of course, the iconic “9 to 5.”

Video of Sunday’s Parton tribute will be posted when it becomes available. In the meantime, grade the performance via the poll below and drop a comment with your full review.