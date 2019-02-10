Grammys 2019: Diana Ross Performs Heartfelt Medley of Hits — Grade It!

A Motown legend returned to the Grammys stage on Sunday to remind us all of music’s true Supreme. Diana Ross appeared on the 61st annual broadcast to perform two of her most poignant songs: “The Best Years of My Life” and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand).”

As hard as this may be to believe, Ross has only taken home one Grammy in her decades-long career — the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award. She had previously been nominated 12 times for hits like “Baby Love,” “Stop in the Name of Love,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Ease on Down the Road” and “Endless Love,” some of which came during her time with the Supremes.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, Sunday’s Grammys also boasted buzzy performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chloe x Halle, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. (There were scheduled to be even more big acts taking the stage, but several artists — including Ariana Grande, rather publicly — pulled out from the ceremony.) As for this year’s nominees, Kendrick Lamar began the night on top with eight nominations to his name.

WATCH A TRUE ICONIC LEGEND show the girls how it's been done. Miss DIANA ROSS! pic.twitter.com/r5ut0Vaudx — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) February 11, 2019

