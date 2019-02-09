Ratings: Celebrity Big Brother Tops Friday, While Blue Bloods Goes Low

Bumping MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0, CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition on Friday drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, leading the night in the demo.

Blue Bloods then did 7.5 mil and a 0.7, down 18 percent and a tenth to hit and match series lows. That said, it still commanded Friday’s biggest audience.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (3.5 mil/0.5) hit a season high in viewers while steady in the demo. The Blacklist (4.2 mil/0.6) ticked up and equaled its Friday high in the demo.

THE CW | Dynasty (657K/0.2) and Crazy Ex (425K/0.1) were steady.

FOX | A first helping of Hell’s Kitchen drew 3.3 mil/0.8, while its season finale did 3.1 mil/0.8.

ABC | Charlie Brown’s Valentine’s Day special (3.3 mil/0.6) matched Fresh Off the Boat/Speechless‘ most recent average, while 20/20 (5.2 mil/0.8) saw its biggest audience in two years.

