Extra's A.J. Calloway Suspended Amid Multiple Sexual Assault Accusations

Extra co-host A.J. Calloway has been suspended by Warner Bros. Television following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Calloway was first accused of sexual assault by author and domestic violence activist Sil Lai Abrams back in 2006. He was arrested at the time, but the case was ultimately dismissed on “procedural grounds.” Abrams documented her alleged assault in a 2007 memoir, but used a pseudonym. She finally came forward and publicly accused Calloway last June.

Then on Jan. 4, The Daily Beast published an article in which two more women came forward and accused Calloway of aggravated sexual assault. One of the women brought her allegation to the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey on Dec. 24.

Warner Bros. TV released the following statement to THR:

Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against A.J. Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct. To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct. In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review. We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.

In the lead-up to Calloway’s suspension, THR had been working on a separate story with additional allegations.

In a statement to THR, Calloway’s attorney Lisa E. Davis says that “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”