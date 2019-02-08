Veep's 'Crazy, Jam-Packed' Final Season to Premiere March 31

Veep succeeded in doing more with a lot less in its final season, promises EP Dave Mandel and leading lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Weighing in on the decision to produce just seven episodes — down from the series’ traditional 10-episode total — in Season 7 (which premieres March 31), Mandel told reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour on Friday, “I knew where the show was going to end, and then it was sort of a matter of how long would it take to get to the end. And we didn’t know. We were given a wonderful chance by HBO to explore and figure out if it meant two years or two years and a movie or whatever it was going to be.

“We reached a very natural point storytelling-wise,” he continued. “We looked at each other and kind of went, ‘I think that’s the end. That’s right.’ I can only tell you they’re crazy, jam-packed episodes. I think you’ll find there’s more than 10 episodes worth of material jammed into them.”

Louis-Dreyfus, also appearing at TCA via satellite, declined to reveal where Selina lands in the final episode, except to say, “She’s as true to herself as she can possibly be by the time this season ends. But I’m not sure that evolution is her game. Where the show ends up ultimately is a place I’m very happy about.”

Added Mandel: “I think it’s the right ending for America.”

Veep‘s final season was delayed due to Louis-Dreyfus’s breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent (and successful) treatment. She first disclosed that she had cancer in September 2017, revealing that the diagnosis came just one day after taking home her sixth consecutive Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.