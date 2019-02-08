The Simpsons Sneak Peek: Will Binge-Watching TV Cost Homer His Marriage?

If you thought recapping TV shows put a strain on Homer and Marge’s marriage earlier this season, wait until you see how its affected by binge-watching.

Sunday’s episode of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c) puts the couple at odds once again when Marge discovers that Homer has finished watching Odder Stuff — a cheeky take on Netflix’s Stranger Things, complete with a waffle-gobbling Eleven look-alike — in her absence. (Seriously, I haven’t been this concerned about the state of their union since Homer sort of dated Lena Dunham a few years back.)

Putting his betrayal aside for a moment, though, you have to admire Homer’s ingenuity in binging this show. Who among us hasn’t wished we could watch our downstairs TV from the comfort of our upstairs bathroom via several well-placed mirrors?

According to the official synopsis, Homer “has to pick up a new skill in order to make amends.” It’s anyone’s guess what that “new skill” could be, though perhaps Netflix boss Ted Sarandos knows the answer, as he’s making a guest-voice appearance as himself.

Elsewhere in the episode, curiously titled “I’m Dancing as Fat as I Can,” Bart prepares to compete in something called “Krusty’s Holiday Trample,” something I can’t possibly imagine will end well.

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Is this scenario almost too relatable?