America's Got Talent Finale Sneak Peek: Can Jon Dorenbos Conjure Up a Win?

Jon Dorenbos returns to the America’s Got Talent stage on Monday (NBC, 8/7c) as one of the judges’ hand-picked wild cards, but can the athlete-turned-magician recover from his fumble earlier this season?

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Dorenbos’ comeback card trick, and judging by the dramatic strings underscoring his act, I’m expecting a big response from the crowd. Even from the 30-second sneak peek, it’s clear that the judges are impressed, even if they aren’t the ones Dorenbos necessarily needs to win over.

First introduced to AGT fans in Season 11, Dorenbos returned for Episode 3 of The Champions with a charismatic card trick that nearly sent him through to the finals. He finished in third that week, just behind Billy & Emily England and Paul Potts.

Twelve acts remain ahead of The Champions‘ two-night finale: singer Susan Boyle, danger duo Deadly Games, singer Angelica Hale, singer Kechi Okwuchi, sand artist Kseniya Simonova, comedian Preacher Lawson, operatic rocker Cristina Ramos, opera singer Potts, singer Brian Justin Crum, and magician Shin Lim. Additionally, Dorenbos and ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer are competing as wild cards.

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of AGT, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Which act(s) are you rooting for? And which eliminated contestant(s) would have been your wild card picks?