TVLine Items: Kominsky Exes Cast, Rookie Helps Joel McHale and More

Ooh la la, The Kominsky Method has cast Michael Douglas’ French ex-wife: Jacqueline Bisset (Nip/Tuck) will recur during Season 2 of the Netflix comedy as Gabrielle, the former spouse of Douglas’ character who delights in still being able to push her ex’s buttons.

Alan Arkin’s Norman will also get a blast from the past in the form of Jane Seymour (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), who will appear in multiple episodes as Madelyn, a well-to-do woman who had a love affair with Norman in the ’60s. Fifty years later, Madelyn and Norman rekindle their relationship.

Additionally, Paul Reiser (Stranger Things, Mad About You) will recur as a sixty-something high school teacher who becomes romantically involved with Sandy’s daughter (played by Sarah Baker).

* Funnyman Joel McHale (Community) will make like Leo Getz with a guest-starring role on ABC’s The Rookie. “He plays a guy in a safe house that Nolan and Tim pair up to protect, basically,” showrunner Alexi Hawley tells TVLine. Battlestar Galactica alum Michael Trucco will appear in the same episode as an ADA.

* Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan’s new series American Princess, about a New York socialite who runs away to a Renaissance fair, will debut Sunday, June 2 on Lifetime. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix will premiere the sci-fi series Osmosis on Friday, March 29. Check out the mind-bending plot below:

Our newest series is set in a near-future Paris where apps use your personal memory and all the data they've gathered over your lifetime to find your perfect match. But what happens if your memories — like all data — can be manipulated? #Osmosis premieres March 29 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/RhWRYUOWOM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 7, 2019

* Netflix has released a trailer for Ken Jeong’s comedy special You Complete Me, Ho, dropping Thursday, Feb. 14:

