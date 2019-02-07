Disney's Star vs. the Forces of Evil Ending With Season 4

A Disney Channel princess is preparing to vacate her throne. The animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil will return for a fourth and final season next month, TVLine has learned exclusively. Star‘s farewell episodes begin with two back-to-back installments Sunday, March 10 at 8 am on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Subsequent new episodes will air Sundays on Disney Channel.

“We put our heart and soul into this final season, and can’t wait to celebrate the exciting conclusion of the series with our fans who have remained so loyal throughout this journey,” creator/executive producer Daron Nefcy says.

According to Disney Channel, Star’s final season will pit her and Marco against “unusual surprises brought about by Mewni’s new ruler Queen Eclipsa. Some of those surprises revolve around new characters voiced by Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Daniel ‘Desus Nice’ Baker and Joel ‘The Kid Mero’ Martinez (Desus & Mero), and Danielle Fishel (Girl Meets World).”

Star vs. the Forces of Evil features the voices of Eden Sher (The Middle) as Star Butterfly, Adam McArthur (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as Marco Diaz, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as King Butterfly, Esme Bianco (Game of Thrones) as Eclipsa, Nia Vardalos (Graves) as Mrs. Diaz, Rider Strong (Boy Meets World) as Tom and Jenny Slate (Saturday Night Live) as Pony Head.

Are you ready to say goodbye to Star and the gang? Watch a sneak peek of the show’s final season below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. How should it all end?