Supernatural Stars, EPs Reveal the Scenes They're Most Proud Of

Over the past 14 seasons, Supernatural has produced many indelible moments, from heartbreaking ones (basically, anytime a Winchester died) to hilariously creative ones (the entirety of “The French Mistake”). But which scenes are the cast and crew most proud of when they look back at the CW series’ incredible run?

In honor of the 300th episode (airing this Thursday at 8/7c), TVLine posed that very question to leading men Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, plus the drama’s executive producers, and past and present talent who have graced the series in front of and behind the camera. Of course, with 300 hours worth of material to mine, many had trouble narrowing down their picks, but that didn’t stop them from expressing their love and admiration for the show.

Their answers ranged from, fittingly, a “proud” brother exchange to an epic finale cliffhanger to a sitcom-y musical interlude. (Fair warning: You may develop a strong desire to rewatch the entire series after reading their choices.)

Scroll through the gallery to the right (or click here for direct access) to take a trip down memory lane and find out which scenes the Supernatural team is most proud of, then hit the comments with your thoughts.