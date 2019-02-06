Late-Night Hosts React to Trump's SOTU: It Was Like 'Watching Paint Lie'

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah went live following President Trump’s second State of the Union address. The speech clocked in at 82 minutes, making it the third-longest SOTU in history.

“This was not a particularly good speech, but what it lacked in quality, it made up in length,” Colbert said. “It was like watching paint lie.”

Colbert also weighed in on the demeanor of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who looked less than thrilled sitting behind the president. “She showed great restraint,” he said. “She did not stick out her tongue once. She was chewing on it for a while, but did not stick it out.”

Late Night‘s Seth Meyers compared and contrasted Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence’s reactions.

“Pence is like a dad who’s proud that his kid keyed the principal’s car,” he said, “and Pelosi’s like a mom thinking to herself, ‘I wish I had a daughter,'” at which point a photo of Hillary Clinton appeared on screen.

Meyers also made note of Trump’s tie, which was crooked when he entered the House chamber. “Look at that,” he said. “Trump is so unpopular, even his tie has moved to the left.”

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah weighed in on the special guests in attendance at the State of the Union. Among them was Joshua Trump, an 11-year-old from Wilmington, Del. who has been bullied for having the same last name as the president.

“Inviting this kid is a pretty savvy move by Trump,” he said. “It combines two major goals of his family: Melania’s campaign to stop bullying, and Donald’s campaign to replace Eric.”

