Riverdale's Madchen Amick Talks Dating Joey, Returning to Twin Peaks and Reviving Witches of East End

It may feel like Alice Cooper is in over her head on Riverdale, but if you look back at Madchen Amick‘s collective TV roles, you’ll realize that she’s faced far worse than the Gargoyle King.

We’re talking about someone who explored outer space on Star Trek: The Next Generation, was attacked by a vampire on American Horror Story, survived two trips to Twin Peaks and literally went to hell on Witches of East End. (And that last one required her to die nine separate times. … Sorry, did I mention she was also a cat?) In other words, Amick has pretty much seen it all at this point.

“I’ve had this theme throughout my entire career where I’m always doing three things at the same time,” Amick told TVLine while discussing some of her most memorable small-screen characters. “But that just shows what my drive is like. I feel like I’m failing if I’m not juggling three things at the same time.”

Ahead of tonight’s new episode (The CW, 8/7c), Amick is looking back at the road that brought her to Riverdale, one that included pit stops in Stars Hollow (Gilmore Girls), New York City (Gossip Girl) and even Capeside (Dawson’s Creek).

