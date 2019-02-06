Last Man Standing Will Lose Friday Home to WWE, If Renewed by Fox

Last Man Standing will be a man moving, in the event that Fox (likely) renews the sitcom for the 2019-20 TV season.

The Tim Allen-led comedy has called Friday nights home this season as well as for all but the first of its six seasons on ABC. But with WWE SmackDown Live moving from USA Network to Fox this year, the fourth network’s Friday slate is set for a shake-up.

“[In the] short-term, Friday night is going to WWE,” Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier confirmed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. And as such, “We’ll look to stand [Last Man Standing] up on another night,” TBD.

But just as Last Man Standing enjoyed bountiful promos during Fox’s Thursday Night Football telecasts last fall, the combo of that and promos during SmackDown should give the broad-appeal comedy a similar boost, wherever it next airs.

“What we’re looking to do is take these amazing promotional platforms… and send [viewers] to great stories” on other nights, Collier said.

Averaging just over a 1.2 demo rating (and regularly winning Friday nights in that measure), Last Man Standing stands as Fox’s No. 3-rated comedy (behind The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers). That said, it like much of Fox’s slate has yet to be officially renewed for next season.

Will you follow the Baxters to a new night?