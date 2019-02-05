NBC's Village Premiere Bumped a Week

The premiere of The Village aka NBC’s springtime This Is Us successor has been pushed back one week, to Tuesday, March 19 at 10/9c.

After airing at 10/9c (and giving New Amsterdam some bedrest) for its first three weeks, The Village will take over This Is Us‘ 9 o’clock time slot starting April 9, at which point the acclaimed drama will have concluded Season 3. The Village‘s finale will now land on Tuesday, May 21 (at 10 pm), following The Voice‘s two-hour finale.

The Village follows a group of people dwelling in the same Brooklyn apartment building. “While these characters are not related by blood, they have become an unlikely family,” reads the synopsis. “As each resident grapples with their own personal struggle, their neighbors come together to support them and the show gives true meaning to the phrase ‘family is where you find it.'”

Among the series regulars, Michaela McManus (SEAL Team) plays Sarah, a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) is Gabe, a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Warren Christie (Alphas) plays Nick, a veteran who has returned from war; and Frankie Faison (The Wire) and Lorraine Toussaint (Saving Grace) represent “the heart and soul of the building” as Ron and Patricia.

Moran Atias (Tyrant), Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos), Jerod Haynes and Grace Van Dien also star.