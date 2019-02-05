Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Premiering in March — Watch Trailer

Freeform is finally done keeping one of its biggest secrets: The long-awaited Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists, will be premiere Wednesday, March 20, the network announced today at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

In addition to Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish — both of whom will reprise their PLL roles of Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal, respectively — the spinoff also stars Sofia Carson (Famous in Love), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead), newcomer Eli Brown, Kelly Rutherford (Gossip Girl), British actor Graeme Thomas King and Hayley Erin (General Hospital).

Based on The Perfectionists, a book series by PLL author Sara Shepard, the spinoff relocates Ali and Mona to the mysterious city of Beacon Heights, Ore., where they soon find themselves navigating a deadly mystery in which practically everyone they meet is a potential suspect. In other words, it’s business as usual for the Rosewood-raised sleuths.

Along with a premiere date, Freeform has also released the series’ first full-length trailer, giving us a first look at the new generation of liars in action — including one that won’t live to see the mystery unfold.

Hit PLAY on the Pretty Little Liars spinoff trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be joining The Perfectionists next month?