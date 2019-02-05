Chris Pratt to Appear at PaleyFest's Parks and Recreation Reunion — Plus: See the Festival's Full Talent Lineup

The entire Pawnee gang — Andy Dwyer included! — will get back together at PaleyFest‘s upcoming Parks and Recreation reunion.

The Paley Center has revealed the full list of participating talent for its annual TV festival, which will include a 10th anniversary panel for NBC’s beloved comedy.

Parks and Rec‘s lineup includes Chris Pratt, who played Andy for all seven seasons and has arguably gone on to have the most high-profile career of any cast member. (In fact, Pratt’s PaleyFest appearance will be sandwiched between back-to-back press tours for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Avengers: Endgame.)

Also slated to appear on the Parks and Rec panel: cast members Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta and Jim O’Heir, plus showrunner Michael Schur.

PaleyFest 2019 will take place from March 15-24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; tickets can be purchased here. Scroll down to see the full lineup of panels and participating talent:

March 15: Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (7:30 pm)

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino

March 16: Netflix’s Grace and Frankie (2 pm)

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker, Ethan Embry, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn and co-creators/EPs Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris

March 16: An Evening With Stephen Colbert (7 pm)

Stephen Colbert, host and executive producer of CBS’ The Late Show

March 17: VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race (2 pm)

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and EPs Pam Post and Tim Palazzola (plus additional guests to be announced)

March 17: Fox’s 9-1-1 (7 pm)

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman and EP Tim Minear

March 20: The CW’s Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons (7:30 pm)

Jane the Virgin: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas, Ivonne Coll, Elias Janssen, Jaime Camil and EP Jennie Snyder Urman

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell, Gabrielle Ruiz, Skylar Astin and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna

March 21: NBC’s Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion (7:30 pm)

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta, Jim O’Heir and co-creator Michael Schur

March 22: AMC’s The Walking Dead (7:30 pm)

Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst and EPs Gale Anne Hurd and Angela Kang (plus additional guests to be announced)

March 23: CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. (2 pm)

Hawaii Five-0: Alex O’Loughlin and EP Peter Lenkov

MacGyver: Lucas Till, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton and EP Peter Lenkov

Magnum P.I.: Jay Hernandez, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, Amy Hill and EP Peter Lenkov

March 23: FX’s Pose (7 pm)

Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Billy Porter and EPs Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J

March 24: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone (2 pm)

Star Trek: Discovery: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Shazad Latif, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, Mary Chieffo, Tig Notaro, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn and Michelle Yeoh

The Twilight Zone: Steven Yeun, Sanaa Lathan, Taissa Farmiga, Ike Barinholtz, Allison Tolman, Adam Scott, Rhea Seehorn and EPs Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon and Glen Morgan

March 24: NBC’s This Is Us (7 pm)

Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas and EPs Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger