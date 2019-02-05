TVLine Items: Housewife Gets Musical, Mars Vet's New Drama and More

The sound of music is in the air on American Housewife.

The ABC comedy has two music-themed episodes ahead: On March 19, American Idol‘s judges and host Ryan Seacrest will put in appearances when Taylor dreams of being a musical superstar.

Additionally, the sophomore sitcom’s May 21 outing will feature four original songs by Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen) and Glenn Slater (Tangled), as Katie goes “full Westport” and leaves the fam to fend for themselves.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars, Outsiders) has joined the cast of CBS All Access’ forthcoming true-crime drama Interrogation, playing a young man who is convicted of murdering his mother, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* ABC will air a special first look at Videos After Dark on Tuesday, March 12 (at 10/9c), following the season finale of The Bachelor. Hosted by Bob Saget, the America’s Funniest Home Videos spinoff — which has been picked up for additional episodes airing later this year — features “home videos with an edgier twist.”

* Freeform has set premiere dates for the second seasons of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (on Thursday, April 4 at 8 pm) and The Bold Type (on Tuesday, April 9 at 8 pm).

* Netflix has ordered a series adaptation of Pieces of Her, a mother/daughter thriller by bestselling author Karin Slaughter (Pretty Girls, The Good Daughter).

* Hulu has renewed its teen thriller Light as a Feather for a 16-episode second season.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its first reality dating series, Dating Around, following singles as they embark on five first dates:

