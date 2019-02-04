What We Do in the Shadows Gets March Premiere Date at FX — Watch Trailer

Well, this news sucks — but in a good way!

FX’s vampire-centric comedy series What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on Wednesday, March 27, at 10/9c, the cabler announced Monday.

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary-style look at the daily — er, make that nightly — lives of four vampires who’ve lived together for hundreds of years… in Staten Island.

Kayvan Novak (of the BBC’s SunTrap) stars as Nandor the Relentless, the self-appointed leader of the group, who has taken the helm despite the problems caused by his Old World tactics. The quartet also includes mischief-loving British vampire Laszlo (Matt Berry of Channel 4’s Toast of London), the seductive Nadja (Natasia Demetriou of Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats) and Guillermo (The Magicians’ Harvey Guillén), who wants nothing more than to be made a real vampire just like his master, Nandor.

After an unexpected visit from their dark lord and leader, Baron Afanas, the vampires are reminded of what they were initially tasked with upon their arrival in Staten Island more than 100 years ago: total and complete domination of the New World. But they’re not exactly sure how to achieve said domination.

Rounding out the cast are Mark Proksch (Son of Zorn) as constant lurker Colin Robinson and Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird) as Nadja’s new friend Jenna, who attends a nearby community college.

Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who co-wrote, co-directed and starred in the film, will executive-produce the series. Season 1 spans 10 episodes.

Watch the full trailer for What We Do in the Shadows above, then hit the comments and tell us: Will you give the show a shot?