Party of Five Reboot Lands 10-Episode Series Order at Freeform

It’s official: The Party of Five reboot has reserved a spot on Freeform’s primetime schedule.

The network has handed a 10-episode series order to the reboot, it announced on Monday. The one-hour drama, a reimagining of the 1994-2000 Fox series, follows the five Acosta children “as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico,” per the official synopsis. Original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are on board as writers and executive producers. The new cast includes Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why) as Emilio, Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.) as Lucia and Niko Guardado (The Goldbergs) as Beto.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim said in a statement. “We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt. We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”