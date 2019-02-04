Katey Sagal and Leslie Odom Jr. Front ABC's Latest Comedy Pilot Orders

Sitcom vet Katey Sagal and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. headline the latest comedy pilot orders from ABC.

Sagal will play the titular Nana in a multi-cam project about an obsessive, overprotective dad who, after the death of his wife, is forced to invite his brash and bawdy mother-in-law into his home to help raise the two granddaughters she barely knows.

The Married With Children and Sons of Anarchy vet will also hold a co-executive producer title, while LA to Vegas creator Lon Zimmet will pen the pilot.

Odom Jr. meanwhile will executive-produce as well as star in an as-yet-untitled multi-cam comedy inspired by real life progressive pastors Touré and Sarah Jake Roberts. Odom Jr.— whose previous TV credits include Person of Interest, Smash and SVU — will play the front half of Omari & Hope, who together run a modern ministry and share an even more eclectic and chaotic home life with a combined four children.

Saladin K. Patterson (The Big Bang Theory, Psych) will pen the pilot and serve as an exec producer alongside the Robertses, Scandal vet Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone.