FX Boss Offers Update on Next American Crime Story, Confirms Atlanta Season 3 Will Miss Emmy Window

Coming off The Assassination of Gianni Versace‘s success at numerous awards shows, the question is: Which American Crime Story will FX tell next?

“We have three or four ideas in active development [but] I couldn’t tell you which one is likely to be ready first,” FX Networks chief John Landgraf shared on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena.

The long-ago planned exploration of tragic missteps made during Hurricane Katrina, however, is apparently a wash-out. “As far as I know, Katrina is not still in the mix,” Landgraf said.

But despite prolific producer Ryan Murphy’s megadeal over at Netflix, “There are many more cycles of American Crime Story to come,” Landgraf maintained. “And more cycles of American Horror Story, too” — though he declined to dish on the theme for the next season of the latter, which is renewed for at least two more seasons.

As for Murphy’s FEUD, which thus far has only tackled Bette Davis vs. Joan Crawford, “Right now, Ryan doesn’t have another idea,” Landgraf said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I get a call about another cycle, but we don’t have one at the moment.”

Also up in the air for FX at this time is the next season of the acclaimed dramedy Atlanta. “Writers are back working now,” Landgraf said. But with “king of all media” Donald Glover dealing with matters both professional and personal, “One of the realities is you’ve gotta wait,” and some shows — also including FX’s Fargo (which won’t start filming Season 4 until next winter) and Taboo — simply won’t air new seasons on an annual basis.

“You have to make a decision about quality over quantity,” Landgraf said, before confirming that Atlanta Season 3 won’t premiere in time to be eligible for this year’s Emmys (meaning by May 31).

