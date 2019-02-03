What do Steve Carell, Cardi B. and Zoë Kravitz have in common? They all popped up in some of Sunday’s most memorable Super Bowl commercials.

Every year advertisers pony up big bucks to wave their wares in front of 100 million-plus viewers. Below, we have curated a list of ads that everyone will be talking about, for better or worse. They include a Game of Thrones tie-in, an unlikely crossover between Sex and the City and The Big Lebowski, and Ozark‘s Jason Bateman as an elevator operator… in the afterlife?

Read our quick take on 15 commercials — listed in no particular order — then share your own reviews in the comments.

BEST

Pepsi: “More Than OK”

Though this Steve Carell-led Pepsi ad got off to a slow start, we were ultimately tickled by the cameos from Lil Jon and Cardi B. If you need us, we’ll be practicing our best, “Okurrr!”

Hyundai: “The Elevator”

This clever car commercial found Ozark‘s Jason Bateman manning an elevator that visits humanity’s very worst experiences. (Think: root canal, jury duty, etc.) But we do have some questions about the concept. Is that couple shopping for a car… in the afterlife?

Bumble

All-around badass Serena Williams was a fitting narrator for this effective Bumble ad, which was all about girl power.

Michelob Ultra: “The Pure Experience”

Not familiar with the phenomenon known as autonomous sensory meridian response, or ASMR? Allow Big Little Lies‘ Zoë Kravitz to introduce you to the experience by way of this Michelob ad, in which Kravitz pours herself a cold one against a stunning, serene backdrop.

Stella Artois: “Change Up The Usual”

Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) switched up her usual Cosmopolitan order in favor of a tall Stella Artois, much to the shock of the eatery’s employees. Shortly thereafter, The Big Lebowski‘s The Dude (Jeff Bridges) walked in and forewent his usual White Russian.

Avocados From Mexico: “Top Dog”

Kristin Chenoweth starred in this wickedly funny ad, in which dogs trained their humans to compete for the ultimate prize: Avocados from Mexico.

Verizon: “The Coach Who Wouldn’t Be Here”

We’re not crying, you’re crying! There was not a dry eye in the house after Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn met with the first responders who saved his life following a near-fatal hit and run.

T-Mobile: “We’re Here for You”

Of the mobile carrier’s various spots, this tie-in with Lyft was probably our favorite. Also, poor Mike! Dude needs a friend.

Audi: “Cashew”

Just when this Audi ad was giving us all the feels, it subverted expectations with a genuinely funny ending — which is more than we can say for a lot of this year’s Super Bowl ads.

The Washington Post: “Democracy Dies in Darkness”

Academy Award winner Tom Hanks (The Post) narrated this timely ad that touted the importance of knowledge and the brave journalists (including the late Jamal Khashoggi) who strive to bring us the real story — no matter the cost.

Because knowing empowers us.

Knowing helps us decide.

Knowing keeps us free.#democracydiesindarknesshttps://t.co/j20M5UBdq2 pic.twitter.com/bCtLZrUURJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 4, 2019

WORST

Bud Light x Game of Thrones Super Bowl Commercial: “Joust”

HBO straight up rickrolled GoT fans. Instead of a trailer, we got… a beer commercial. Guess the joke’s on us, since they still managed to promote Season 8 without actually releasing more new footage.

Amazon Echo: “Not Everything Makes the Cut”

We wanted to love this ad as much as we enjoyed last year’s “Alexa Loses Her Voice” commercial. But this spot — which detailed Amazon’s failed attempts at other Alexa devices — just didn’t work, despite the efforts of Harrison Ford, Broad City’s leading ladies and other stars.

TurboTax: “RoboChild”

We don’t know what TurboTax’s RoboChild is, and frankly? We never want to. (But we do want the phrase “Wakey-wakey, Papa” bleached from our brains.)

Colgate: “Close Talker”

Luke Wilson deserved better than this lame spot, which found the minty-fresh actor talking really, really closely to everyone in his vicinity.

Mint Mobile: “Chunky Style Milk? That’s Not Right”

You know what we didn’t need to see as we pigged out on wings and nachos? This mobile carrier ad featuring multiple downed glasses of expired milk.