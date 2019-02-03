Kitten Bowl 2019 Photos: Meet the 20+ Adopted Cat-letes Clashing on Sunday

If your dream Super Bowl features the New England Paw-triots and a halftime performance from Meow-roon 5, have we got the purrr-fect pre-game entertainment for you.

Hallmark Channel’s sixth annual Kitten Bowl, set to begin Sunday at 2/1c, promises to pit more than 20 of the world’s greatest feline footballers against one another in an incredible display of athleticism, patriotism and… a ton of hairballs, probably.

Hosted by animal activist Beth Stern with play-by-play courtesy of Dean Cain (Hit the Floor) and Rodney Peete (Home & Family), the two-hour event aims to raise awareness of the importance of adopting kittens, directing viewers to find their own fur-ever friend via the Animal League. (You can click here to get that process started, should you feel inspired.)

To get you hyped for the big game, TVLine has assembled a gallery of the Kitten Bowl’s starting feline-up, which includes soon-to-be-legendary football greats like Button, Kazoo and Macaroni. These players actually represent the best of both worlds if you think about it: All the athletic prowess of Tom Brady in the body of an itty bitty kitty!

Hallmark Channel technically got the festivities started last night with the first-ever Cat Bowl. With commentary from Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives) and Cameron Mathison (Home & Family), this new event featured “your favorite Kitten Bowl heroes, all grown up and taking the field.” (That’s right, people. These cats aren’t just athletes. They’re heroes.) The Cat Bowl will re-air immediately after the Kitten Bowl.

