Drag Race All Stars Sneak Peek: RuPaul Inspires Monique Heart to Open Up

Monique Heart finally gets her long-awaited bonding moment with RuPaul on tonight’s episode of Drag Race All Stars (VH1, 8/7c). But first, a reality check.

During her weekly workroom walkthrough, Ru makes an emotional pit stop at Monique’s workstation, where she takes the frontrunner to task for not allowing herself to be vulnerable.

“I’m going to get real with this one for a minute,” Ru says in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. “You are putting a judgment on your vulnerability. When you take away that judgment, then you can just let it be.”

Following their emotional exchange, Monique admits, “I’ve been longing to have a tender moment with Ru, and I get to have it with Ru and my Judy, my best friend, and that is so amazing.”

Tonight’s episode tasks the six remaining queens — Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Monet X Change, Monique, Naomi Smalls and Trinity the Tuck — with transforming their best friends (aka their “Judys”) into members of their own drag family. Additionally, the queens and their respective Judys must perform a special tribute to the late, great Judy Garland. Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) and Frances Bean Cobain serve as guest judges.

Hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive Drag Race sneak peek below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Which queen should win it all?