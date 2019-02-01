NBC Will Bring the Funny With New Comedy Competition Series

Who will be the last comic standing when NBC’s new comedy competition comes to a close?

The Peacock network announced on Friday that, in partnership with the international organization Just for Laughs, it has ordered Bring the Funny, a “new competition series for the next generation of comedy lovers.” But unlike the aforementioned LCS, Bring the Funny will showcase every style from “solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more…. Anyone who can make audiences laugh will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the Bring the Funny showcase.”

Serving as judges for the 10-episode series are Saturday Night Live vet Kenan Thompson, “cultural tastemaker” Chrissy Teigen and “comedy icon” Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales (right) will host the proceedings.

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” NBC Alternative and Reality Group chief Meredith Ahr said in a statement. “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”

Those (age 13 and older) interested in competing in Bring the Funny should visit BringTheFunnyCasting.com.